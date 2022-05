The house in Lee Road, Quainton, is listed on Zoopla with a guide price of £485,000.

On the market with no upper chain, the house is set on a fantastic plot surrounded by countryside with potential to extend, subject to planning permission.

It comes with a forge/workshop that offers the possibility to run a business from.

The property has a downstairs cloakroom, shower room, kitchen, dining room and lounge, while upstairs there are three bedrooms.

Outside, there are extensive gardens and driveway parking.

The house has extensive gardens

The house comes with a forge/workshop

The living room

The kitchen