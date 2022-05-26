Pictures: Three-bed home in former chapel goes on the market in Aylesbury Vale village

With a guide price of £525,000, the detached property on Main Street, Mursley, is full of character but has been renovated and is in fantastic order throughout.

The house has three bedrooms plus a kitchen, open-plan living area, bathroom and utility room.

A quarry-tiled entrance hall with underfloor heating has stairs to the first floor and doors to the adjoining rooms and courtyard. The two larger bedrooms are both on the ground floor, with an en suite to the master bedroom.There is also a separate bathroom and a spacious utility room.

The first floor landing is currently being used as an office space, with views over countryside.

Upstairs too is a spacious, open-plan living area with wooden flooring, vaulted ceilings, two feature hatch doors to the loft space, arched windows to the front and side, and underfloor heating throughout.

Also on the first floor, the kitchen comprises a range of freestanding units and shelving, wooden worktops, inset Belfast sink unit with mixer tap and draining board, Rangemaster cooker with extractor over, space for American-style fridge/freezer, dishwasher and washing machine, with a window to the rear with countryside views.The third bedroom, or snug, has wooden flooring and arched windows to the side and rear.Outside is an enclosed small courtyard space with flower beds and shrub borders.A block-paved parking area adjacent to the property has parking for a number of vehicles.Estate agents Williams say viewing is highly recommended on this wonderfully presented home.

1. Property of the week The amazing arched windows are among the home's character features Photo: supplied Photo Sales

2. Property of the week The iconic building on Main Street, Mursley Photo: supplied Photo Sales

3. Property of the week The kitchen with range cooker Photo: supplied Photo Sales

4. Property of the week The first-floor landing is currently being used as an office Photo: supplied Photo Sales