Pictures: Stunning six-bedroom home with paddocks and a pool goes on the market in Aylesbury Vale village

Listed for sale on Zoopla, the detached property on The Green, Great Horwood, has an asking price of £1,800,000.

Set in the heart of the village, the house provides 5,040sq fit of modern living accommodation plus outbuildings.

The reception hall has an abundance of natural light provided by the large portrait window which extends from the ground floor right up to the eaves.

The stunning bespoke kitchen, which includes a three-oven Aga and an electric module with two ovens, was supplied and fitted by Taylored Kitchens.

Open plan on to the dining area and family room, this generous area measures 48ft 10in x 18ft. The dining area flows into the family room, providing great space for sofas. There is a log burner with a granite hearth and sliding doors to the rear garden. This whole area features porcelain tiled floors with underfloor heating.

The large utility room provides further storage with an integrated freezer, sink and plumbing for a washing machine and tumble dryer. There is a cloakroom off of the utility.The formal dining room has French doors leading to the gardens whilst the study is ideal for those wishing to work from home.

The large sitting room has a clear glass log-burning stove with a marble composite surround and sliding doors opening onto the gardens. French doors lead into the games room, currently home to a pool table.On the first floor, the master bedroom has a beautiful range of built-in walnut furniture providing good wardrobe space. There is an exquisite en-suite with a free-standing bath, wash basin, shower and storage.

There are two further double bedrooms with en suite facilities. Bedrooms four and five are linked via a door and bedroom six has a range of built-in wardrobes. The family bathroom has a free standing bath, WC, hand basin and shower cubicle.Outside, a five-bar gate opens to the courtyard providing parking for several vehicles with access to the double garage and a further double carport.

The beautiful rear garden is accessed via the side of the property with beech hedging. A patio area and beautiful flowers and shrubs lead to the swimming pool with an air-source heat pump and a further seating area. The summerhouse provides a delightful area for entertaining with storage including two built in fridges.

This property is on offered for sale by Alexander & Co.

