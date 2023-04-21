News you can trust since 1832
The property offers double garage with electric doors and parking for two vehicles

Pictures: Spacious five-bedroom family home in sought after village near Milton Keynes​​​​​​​ and Buckingham

Three-storey property offers 3 en-suite bathrooms and landscaped garden

By News Team
Published 21st Apr 2023, 14:12 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 14:13 BST

This attractive and well presented three storey detached family home situated in the sought after village of Deanshanger, is offered with no upper chain.

The five-bedroom executive property in Wreschner Close, benefits from three en-suite bathrooms and landscaped garden.

Briefly the accommodation comprises entrance hall, cloakroom/wc, sitting room, open plan kitchen with built-in appliances leading into a family area, dining area and sun room with lantern room. There is also a utility room on the ground floor.

On the first floor is a master bedroom with dressing area and en-suite bathroom along with two further guest bedrooms, each with their own en-suite shower/bathrooms with two further double bedrooms and a shower room on the second floor.

Outside there is off road parking for two cars to the front leading to a double garage with electric garage doors.

At the rear is a generous landscaped garden with lawn and patio area, mature flower and shrub borders. The property further benefits from uPVC double glazing, gas radiator heating and is offered with no upper chain.

The property is for sale at £900,000 with further details available from Yopa; further details are available by emailing [email protected]

> Deanshanger used to be called Daneshanger, "hanger" being an old English word, meaning a clearing in the woods - hence Daneshanger was a clearing in the woods where the Danes lived.

The village is also just five miles from Watling Way, the old Roman north to south route, and the main Oxford to Stony Stratford road which passed through Deanshanger.

The kitchen offers a range of units with built-in appliances and breakfast bar leading into family area, dining area, and delightful sun room.

The kitchen offers a range of units with built-in appliances and breakfast bar leading into family area, dining area, and delightful sun room.

The sitting room features French doors leading to the garden, wood effect flooring and feature fireplace.

The sitting room features French doors leading to the garden, wood effect flooring and feature fireplace.

The ground floor accommodation boasts a delightful sun room with lantern roof.

The ground floor accommodation boasts a delightful sun room with lantern roof.

An open plan kitchen leads to the dining and separate family area.

An open plan kitchen leads to the dining and separate family area.

