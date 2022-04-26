Pictures show Victorian Historical Fayre and parade in Aylesbury during St George's Day celebrations

It was the first community event put on by Aylesbury Town Council this year and hundreds of residents stopped to marvel at the parade.

Dr Melford’s Travelling Show was performed in the garden of Discover Bucks Museum.

All the classic Victorian entertainment favourites were on show, starting with the marvelous World’s Strongest Man, plus Bone the Seer and other mind-bending curiosities.

Organisers brought her majesty Queen Victoria back from the dead to oversee proceedings at the Aylesbury museum.

The Victorian fayre was free for all and presented in a family-friendly manner, the town council says.

A sensory room and sideshows including hand-talking were also set up at the event.

Once the 19th century shows had finished, later that afternoon a parade marched around Aylesbury’s Market Square.

St George led the march he was closely followed by a dragon, Amersham Marching Band, and representatives from Aylesbury’s Uniformed Youth including scouts, guides and army cadets.

Councillors took in the parade alongside Mayor of Aylesbury, Councillor Anders Christensen, and invited dignitaries including Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire, Countess Howe, The High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire Debbie Brock, Chairman of Bucks Council Councillor Zahir Mohammed, Aylesbury MP Rob Butler and Station Commander RAF Halton Dan Startup.

The Mayor of Aylesbury said: “This was our first event of the year and what a day it was. I’d like to thank everyone who came to the Fayre and Parade and enjoyed the spectacular performances and sideshows.

“Thank you to the 300+ participants who made the parade so fantastic. It was a real joy to see so many people in Market Square to celebrate the day.”

Next up on the town council’s community events agenda is the return of the Aylesbury Soapbox Derby after two years of Covid-related cancellations.

The day of collaborative racing takes place on Father’s Day (Saturday 19 June) in White Hill Park.

More information on council events can be found on its website here.

You can relieve the occasion via our photo gallery below:

