Pictures show: Rotary’s Classic Car show at Buckingham Beer Festival

On Saturday 9 July, 85 vehicles were displayed for Buckingham Rotary Club’s first vintage car show.

The retro vehicle showcase was just one part of the 10th anniversary celebrations at this year’s beer festival.

Over 4,000 punters descended on Buckingham Rugby Club on Friday and Saturday to witness live music from local acts and pick from 42 different ales and 12 ciders.

Buckingham Rotary Club asked for classic, or even ‘interesting’, vehicles to put forward for the show.

Among the highlights were a couple of stunning Ferraris, a speedy Sierra Cosworth, a charming 2CV, a couple of vintage US military vehicles and even one 90-year-old car.

Money raised from the event was split between local charities including Buckingham and Winslow Young Carers, as well as Buckingham Rugby Club.

A spokesperson for the rotary club said: “Thank you to all who took part and who helped, and to the rugby club.”

Next year’s festival will be a two-day extravaganza taking place on Friday 7 July and Saturday 8 July.

1. MCBHnews-21-07-2022-Classic car show-CENTupload Rotary Club Classic Car Show Photo: Buckingham Rotary Club Photo Sales

2. 85 cars 85 vehicles were displayed at the club's first ever classic car show Photo: Buckingham Rotary Club Photo Sales

3. Buckingham Rugby Club Some of the vehicles displayed on a sunny Buckingham day Photo: Buckingham Rotary Club Photo Sales

4. Volunteers Volunteers from the rotary club made the two-day event possible Photo: Buckingham Rotary Club Photo Sales