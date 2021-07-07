Pictures show RAF Flypast in Aylesbury celebrating Puma 50 anniversary

A Bucks Herald reader captured the RAF Flypast celebrating the Royal Air Force's 50 years using Puma helicopters earlier today (July 7).

Throughout the day 10 Royal Air Force Puma helicopters are flying over areas of historical significance to the military.

The first leg involved flying by: Halton, High Wycombe, Northolt, Hendon, Wyton, Wittering, Cranwell and Waddington, before ending at RAF Scampton around 11.55am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RAF Puma 50s photo by Nik Screen, London

The newly painted helicopters set off from RAF Benson at roughly 10am this morning.

The special 50th anniversary design included a union flag on the tail fin and a Puma 50 logo on the cabin door, where typically the RAF emblem would sit.

The Puma helicopters have been deployed in Northern Ireland, Bosnia, Kosovo, Iraq, Afghanistan, Mozambique and the Caribbean. The Royal Air Force has used these vehicles in both combat and humanitarian situations.

Also, the helicopters have been used in domestic flood relief incidents in the UK and for coronavirus response causes. Helping both people and equipment move quickly during a time of global crisis.

photo by Nik Screen, London

Another flyover was completed from Scampton and Middle Wallop between 1.30pm and 3.30pm. The last leg will see the 10 famous choppers move from Middle Wallop back to the base at Benson.

In the mid-2020s, the Puma helicopter is set to be retired and replaced by a new medium-lift model.