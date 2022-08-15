Pictures show 'perfect' Prom night at Aylesbury Vale school for children with learning difficulties

MacIntyre School in Wingrave which supports young people aged between 10 and 19 with learning disabilities and/or autism and complex needs held a Prom night for this year’s leavers.

To celebrate the end of the school year a red carpet was rolled out as the students arrived in style, stepping out of a luxurious limo, premiering their glamorous outfits and posing for photos with friends and family.

As well as plenty of music and dancing, the night also provided the perfect opportunity for students, teachers, and family members to reflect on their time at MacIntyre School and to look forward to their adult lives.

MacIntyre School teacher, Louise Waters, and senior learning support assistant, Hattie Jeffs, said: “We wanted to ensure that the venue, music, decorations were all perfect, but most importantly to ensure that the students had the time of their lives, and I believe they did. It was great to see everyone dressed up and dancing with their friends and family. It was a special night for them and we’re glad we were able to contribute to that.”

School officials said the event was a perfect mix of what the institution stands for with staff going above and beyond to make the celebration happen.

While students were also offered the chance to think independently and make their own choices.

Kate Boyer, intensive interaction mentor, added: “My favourite moment of the evening included seeing each and every student looking fabulous as they stepped out of the limo, you could see the joy and excitement on their faces. For me, it was a mixture of gratitude being able to interact with such wonderful young people, but also sadness knowing that they’re leaving us.”

