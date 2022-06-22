Pictures show packed crowds enjoying triumphant return of Aylesbury's Soapbox Derby

In total, 1,300 spectators gathered to see homemade karts dash down through Whitehill Park.

Aylesbury Town Council organised the free family event, DJ Dan Blaze was in charge of music on the day.

Soapbox teams had three runs down the hay bale-lined track, their scores were added together to discover the fastest cart.

The top three karts in the senior category were: (1st) Team Soapbox - 35.54 seconds, (2nd) - The Alcamites 38.64 seconds and (3rd) - Bare Bones - 40.37 seconds.

In the junior category: (1st) The Dark Side Racing - 37.83 seconds, (2nd) Scott’s Dozen Junior - 41.24 seconds and (3rd) - Yellow Submarine - 44.72 seconds.

A best-looking kart competition was voted on by spectators: (1st) Over The Top, (2nd) The Dark Side Racing and (3rd) Aylesbury Wombles.

Mayor of Aylesbury Councillor Tim Dixon, was in attendance alongside representatives from his two chosen charities of the year Aylesbury Foodbank and Emmett’s Genies.

He handed out the trophies to the winners and spoke to all participating teams and riders.

Local community stalls provided entertainment including a craft tent ran by Discover Bucks Museum, face painting, a circus skills arena, swing boats and food stalls.

Simon Says Magic also impressed the crowd completing tricks at close quarters.

Marie Biswell from Hand Talking hosted a quiet space with sensory toys and a calm area if spectators needed some time out from the event.

Councillor Dixon said: “I am so glad the Soapbox Derby made a triumphant return to Aylesbury. It was great to see so many teams competing to be the fastest kart in Whitehill Park.

"There were lots of interesting designs from some very creative individuals producing some awesome self-propelled push karts. If you haven't seen this event before, make sure you are at the one in 2023.“It was great to see the support from community groups at the event. They provided a great advert to other organisations that might want to showcase themselves at Town Council events.”

Undefined: readMore

Undefined: readMore

1. Team Alcomites photo by Steve Cook Photo: Steve Cook Photo Sales

2. MCBHnews-22-06-2022-Aylesbury Soapbox3-CENTupload Photo by Steve Cook Photo: Steve Cook Photo Sales

3. Storming down the track Photo by Steve Cook Photo: Steve Cook Photo Sales

4. Winning Junior Team - Dark Side Racing. Photo by Steve Cook Photo: Steve Cook Photo Sales