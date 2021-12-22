Pictures show Aylesbury neighbourhood's crafted advent windows counting down to Christmas

An Aylesbury neighbourhood has conspired to create a special countdown to Christmas this term by turning their front windows into advent decorations.

Across Old Town in Aylesbury 24 households have agreed to design special window displays celebrating Christmas.

It culminates on Christmas Day, when the residents come together at St. Mary’s Church where the final window display will be revealed.

Before then, a display is revealed each day, replicating the advent experience on a larger scale.

An event spokesperson said: "Each one is individual, artistic, and full of imagination and has inspired a great sense of ‘village’ community and fun."

The idea was the brainchild of St Mary’s Square resident Rachel Lucas and has been organised by Tamara Zimmerman, wife of St Mary’s Rector, the Reverend Doug Zimmerman.

Maps of the location of the windows are on show at the church and outside the rectory in Parson’s Fee. The window designs are illuminated each evening.

We've gathered just some of the designs on show in a photo gallery, which can be accessed below:

1. Photo and design from @boydnathanielartist Photo Sales

2. Created by @boydnathanielartist Photo Sales

3. The December 9 display Photo Sales

4. The December 3 display Photo Sales