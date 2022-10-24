Pictures: Runners defy torrential rain as Buckingham 10k run makes a welcome return

Torrential rain didn’t deter the 167 intrepid runners who turned out for the Buckingham 10k Run on Sunday, October 23.

This was the first time the charity race had been run since 2019, due to the pandemic, although it has been an annual event in the town since the 1970s.

And it lived up to its reputation of always being a wet race.

Organiser Laura Penny said: “It was so bad. It’s got a history of always raining for the Buckingham 10k, every year.

“It was supposed to be last weekend but I moved it because it clashed with the Oxford Half Marathon. And last weekend it was beautiful sunshine, so it is just meant to rain on Buckingham 10k day.”The event, organised by Laura and her husband Alex, on behalf of the Run for the Sky company, raised over £1,500 for the two Buckingham foodbanks plus £200 for Buckingham Round Table, who provide marshals.

1. Buckingham 10k Racing through the town centre Photo: Derek Pelling Photo Sales

2. Buckingham 10k There was a good turnout despite the weather Photo: Derek Pelling Photo Sales

3. Buckingham 10k Runners pound the streets Photo: Derek Pelling Photo Sales

4. Buckingham 10k Through the trees Photo: Derek Pelling Photo Sales