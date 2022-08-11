Pictures: Rare gem of a historic cottage in Aylesbury old town goes on the market

Listed for sale on Zoopla for £315,000, the two-bedroom cottage on Granville Place is described as an extremely rare, mid-19-century Grade II-listed building, five minutes’ walk from the town centre and within walking distance of the mainline railway station.

Estate agent Taylors say this is the original property and home of a local architect JMW, with the initials and date 1854 carved on the keystone over the door, as well as an original interior beam.

A beautiful flint rubble with flush red bricks adds to the property’s character, along with its unique patterns of bottle ends above the ground floor windows.

The property is also featured in the local county museum.

The house offers two large upstairs bedrooms, both suitable for king-size beds, while the downstairs offers a large living area, bathroom and generous kitchen.

In addition, there is exceptional storage space, both downstairs and with a large loft which has a flooring and could be converted to a study or playroom (subject to planning permission).

Outside, the property has a well-presented courtyard garden which is south-east facing and large enough for outdoor furniture, allowing you to admire the facade of the property, including the gothic arch sash windows.

The agents say the property is extremely warm and cosy in the winter, with a fully operational open feature fireplace, and low-to-maintain central heating, while in the summer the property is cool throughout, with an airy feel due to the the high ceilings and white walls.

Parking is available as residents’ permit parking and viewing is highly recommended.

