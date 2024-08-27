PICTURES: Rain can't extinguish Paralympic flame at lighting ceremony in Stoke Mandeville

The flame was set alight on Saturday in Stoke Mandeville in England.

As Bucks Herald readers will be well aware, Stoke Mandeville is considered the birthplace of Paralympic sport because – after World War Two ended – professor Ludwig Guttmann, a German neurologist, organised an archery tournament for injured former soldiers who were using wheelchairs at Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

The Stoke Mandeville Games soon became an international competition, and in the 1960s, the first ever official Paralympic Games took place.

As a result, Stoke Mandeville was chosen as the 'home' for the Paralympic Flame last year - and it will begin its journey to all future Games from the Aylesbury village.

British Paralympians Helene Raynsford and Gregor Ewan lit the Paralympic flame ahead of its journey to Paris for the Games.

Helene was the first ever Paralympic champion in Para-rowing when the sport was first introduced to the Paralympics.

Gregor is a three-time Paralympian in wheelchair curling.

It will now be passed in relays between a number of British torch bearers in the UK on its journey to the Paris.

The Bucks Herald was in attendance to watch the flame lighting ceremony and the rain couldn’t extinguish the flame or the buzz.

Check out our gallery of images from photographer Jane Russell

The Paralympic Games kick off in the French capital next week and end on 8 September.

More than 4,000 athletes will compete in over 500 events across 23 different disciplines.

