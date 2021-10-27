Pictures: Plenty of treats and a few tricks at Aylesbury shopping centre's Halloween Spooktacular

A cast of ghoulish characters including Zombies, Mummies and Morticia and Cruella De Vil on stilts entertained shoppers during a spooktacular Halloween event in Friars Squad on Tuesday (October 26th).

Bread and Butter Theatre were in attendance running a Zombie Disco for youngsters and getting them dancing to Halloween hits such as Thriller, Monster Mash and the Time Warp. There were lots of jokes, with tricks and audience interaction too.

At the end of each show the Zombies judged the best fancy dress outfit.

Hundreds of children enjoyed decorating pumpkins, cats, ghosts, bats and witches to take home at the Horrible Halloween craft workshop on the first floor.

Friars Square shopping centre manager Andy Margieson said: “It’s great to be back celebrating Halloween at Friars Square. Our spooky event is always popular with hundreds of local children and their families turning up to join in the fun.

“The crew of scary Halloween walkabout characters were a big hit with shoppers of all ages. And youngsters enjoyed decorating Halloween pumpkins, bats and ghosts at our free craft workshop."

Check out our pictures from the event by scrolling through our gallery.

