Pictures: Narnia wows the crowds as magical show packs Aylesbury's Waterside Theatre to the rafters

Direct from London, the acclaimed production of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe wowed the crowd on opening night at Aylesbury' s Waterside Theatre on Tuesday evening.

Starring Samantha Womack as the White Witch, a packed crowd was transported through the wardrobe into the magical kingdom of Narnia for the most mystical of adventures in a faraway land.

The Waterside was abuzz with families and large groups of youngsters as the dark days of lockdown seemed like a distant memory.

The audience joined Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they waved goodbye to wartime Britain and said hello to a talking Faun, an unforgettable Lion - brilliantly choreographed and brought to life by three fantastic performers on stage - and the coldest, cruellest White Witch.

C S Lewis's famous novel worked brilliantly on stage. The only surprise is that it has not been brought to life for the theatre circuit sooner.

The production has been critically acclaimed and it was easy to see why.

Director Sally Cookson is reunited with designer Rae Smith to unforgettable effect. Writer in the room Adam Peck, movement director Dan Canham, puppetry director Craig Leo, lighting designer Bruno Poet, sound designer Ian Dickinson and music by Benji Bower combine again having originally brought the show to life in 2017 breaking box office records at Leeds Playhouse.

Now Narnia is spreading its magic across Aylesbury and is running until Saturday (November 20th).

You can get a glimpse of the brilliant production by scrolling through our gallery here.

For more info and tickets visit the website.

1. The magical world of Narnia brought to life on the Aylesbury stage. Photos: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg Photo Sales

