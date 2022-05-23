Pictures: Movie making workshop for village pupils near Buckingham

Podcaster and vlogger Kay Ashton visited the school on Friday to run a digital media workshop, as part of the Stories from Buckinghamshire project.

Head of school Clare Law said: "We were honoured to welcome Kay Ashton into our school today for a media workshop with the older children, which gave every child the opportunity to shine, whether in front of or behind the camera.

" At the end of the day, the whole school gathered to watch a preview of the work so far and it was absolutely outstanding.

"We are looking forward to seeing the finished film."

The event followed on from a visit last month from Paralympic gold medalist Sally Haynes, the former organiser of the Finmere Show.

Over the years, the show raised over £50,000 for the Paraplegic Sports Fund at Stoke Mandeville Hospital, which enabled teams of British athletes to attend the Paralympic and Commonwealth Paraplegic Games.

Kay Ashton said: "It is important that young people can learn how to create content and tell stories which can go down in history.

"They created some fantastic pieces of content, and all learned some new skills whilst telling the story of Sally Haynes coming into their school, what they learnt about her and the Finmere Show.

"Thank you to Finmere C of E Primary school and the National Paralympic Heritage Trust for this opportunity."

Redwood Class teacher Nancy Batsford said: "We were absolutely delighted that our school was chosen to be part of this opportunity to contribute to an historical event.

"The children were excited about the local connection and some of them have relatives and friends who were connected to the Finmere Show.”

Stories from Finmere is a fully funded project delivered by the National Paralympic Heritage Trust based at Stoke Mandeville Stadium, supported by the Association of Independent Museums Grant and the HS2 Community and Environment Grant.Fiona Darling-Glinski, learning officer for the National Paralympic Heritage Trust, said: "This project highlights the significant contribution that the communities in Finmere and the surrounding villages made in the success of the Paralympic movement. "

