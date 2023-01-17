Pictures: Mirror, mirror on the wall, will this be the best Buckingham Pantomime of all?

The lines are learned and the stage is set for the latest production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

The hardworking volunteers behind the Buckingham Community Pantomime have been working their socks off for weeks on their latest production - and now it’s nearly time for the cast members to act their socks off too.

The cast and crew of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs were put through their paces at the dress rehearsal on Monday night, prior to the opening night on Thursday, January 19.

The Buckingham Pantomime was formed in 1984, to create a community enterprise linked to the then new Community Centre. An advert was placed in the local paper for volunteers, the stage was made from potato boxes and pallets from a local farm, paint, props, costumes and material were begged and borrowed, and The Buckingham Community Pantomime was born.

And it’s still going strong today, with a cast and crew of over 100 local people involved.

At the time of going to press, tickets were still available for the performance on Thursday, January 19, but the Friday and Saturday shows were sold out.

