Pictures: Luxurious six-bed contemporary home with seven acres of land goes on the market in Aylesbury Vale village

This modern, six-bedroom, five-bathroom barn conversion in Great Horwood has just been listed for sale on Zoopla, with a guide price of £2,500,000.

The detached property in Little Horwood Road is set in over seven acres with luxurious accommodation.

Work began in 2019 to redevelop an existing barn into this contemporary home, built to an incredibly high specification throughout.

The whole house is designed and built to retain much of the space and character of the original building. To the front of the house, there is a long birch-lined driveway with lights illuminating the trees from beneath. Sitting far back from the road, it affords a lovely sense of peace and privacy.The entrance of Sunny Hill Farm opens into a dramatic, double-height atrium-style lobby area with bespoke floating glass double stairway leading to the main accommodation – which is on the upper floor to benefit from the spectacular views.The large open-plan kitchen, living and dining space is the heart of the house. The extensive Hacker Kitchen with beautiful Dektron Orix work surfaces was installed by London-based Kockwerk and all appliances are Gaggenau.

There are two generous islands – one for food preparation with sink, Quooker tap and dishwasher, and the other for entertaining with a built-in wine cooler and a champagne ice bucket. There is a long row of further spacious wall units including larder fridge, larder freezer, food larder, two ovens, microwave/oven, warming plate and a five-zone induction hob with extractor fan.All of the bespoke triple-glazed aluminium windows span from floor to ceiling, so there are plenty of spaces to sit and enjoy the uninterrupted views over rolling countryside or watch the sunset, while skylights add to the natural light.A statement feature at the end of the living area is a double-glazed wall of sliding doors, opening on to the large private balcony with stunning views.

The 5,637sq ft property is offered for sale by Fine & Country Milton Keynes.

