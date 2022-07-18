Pictures: Listed townhouse with its own shop and cellar goes on the market in Winslow

The three-bedroom townhouse on the High Street with extensive beamed accommodation is listed for sale on Zoopla with an asking price of £695,000.A private door and passageway leads to the front door and thence to the well-fitted kitchen/breakfast room which includes a dishwasher, Smeg fridge/freezer, Stoves Rangemaster and Belfast sink. There are also a larder, utility room and cloakroom and W/C.
In the centre of the house is a beamed sitting room/dining room with a superb Inglenook fireplace.Beyond is a shop with wooden floorboards, ceiling beams, a glazed door to the High Street, a cloakroom with W/C and cellarage.On the first floor is a landing and a fabulous sitting room with fine exposed timbers and an period brick open fireplace. A window overlooks the Market Square.An adjacent double bedroom has wardrobes and an open fireplace.On the second floor, a staircase with fine original banisters leads to Bedroom 2 with an open fireplace and cast-iron grate, beams and views over the period chimneys and roofs. Bedroom 3 has similar features and a view of the square.The family bathroom is beautifully fitted with a rolltop bath, wash basin and walk-in shower with a rainfall head.This freehold property is offered for sale by Harpers.
Winslow is in the catchment area for schools including the Sir Thomas Fremantle in Winslow, the Royal Latin and The Buckingham School in Buckingham, and private schools including Akeley Wood and Stowe.