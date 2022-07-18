Pictures: Listed townhouse with its own shop and cellar goes on the market in Winslow

The three-bedroom townhouse on the High Street with extensive beamed accommodation is listed for sale on Zoopla with an asking price of £695,000.A private door and passageway leads to the front door and thence to the well-fitted kitchen/breakfast room which includes a dishwasher, Smeg fridge/freezer, Stoves Rangemaster and Belfast sink. There are also a larder, utility room and cloakroom and W/C.

In the centre of the house is a beamed sitting room/dining room with a superb Inglenook fireplace.Beyond is a shop with wooden floorboards, ceiling beams, a glazed door to the High Street, a cloakroom with W/C and cellarage.On the first floor is a landing and a fabulous sitting room with fine exposed timbers and an period brick open fireplace. A window overlooks the Market Square.An adjacent double bedroom has wardrobes and an open fireplace.On the second floor, a staircase with fine original banisters leads to Bedroom 2 with an open fireplace and cast-iron grate, beams and views over the period chimneys and roofs. Bedroom 3 has similar features and a view of the square.The family bathroom is beautifully fitted with a rolltop bath, wash basin and walk-in shower with a rainfall head.This freehold property is offered for sale by Harpers.