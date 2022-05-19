Pictures: Hundreds complete emotional Race for Life at Waddesdon Manor

Yesterday evening (18 May), men, women, children, and in some cases dogs took to the start line in Waddesdon.

Over 400 participants competed at the event, Cancer Research has confirmed over £25,000 was raised.

Not just an event for avid runners, people could pace, job or walk their way round a new 5k course at the famous manor.

Mel Cox, Brenda Kelly and Katrina Holyoake from Aylesbury collectively raised £500 to enable scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

Katrina said: “My father-in-law has faced cancer eight times. He has Hodgkin’s Lymphoma but he’s a survivor and I’m thinking of him today.”

Meanwhile Mel and Brenda were celebrating their sister and said: “Our sister had to have a mastectomy and has just finished treatment for breast cancer. She’s doing really well now and we’re racing for her.”

Kate Byrne, a cancer survivor from Wing, was accompanied by her son and pet dog. She said: “This is the first time I’ve done Race for Life since 2006 when I completed it while having chemo. I’ve managed to run the whole thing. It was great.”

Friends from Chinnor Rugby Club dressed up for the occasion and formed team ‘Tornadoes’ to raise £1,000.

Group leader, Celia Cullen, said: “We’ve all lost someone through cancer and today we’re thinking of someone close to the club who we lost very recently. It’s still very raw but we hope we will do him proud.”

David Walker from Bicester brought along his dog Trigger for his first ever Race for Life. He said: “I’m here with a team from work – Care and Independence Mobility Equipment. We’re supporting a colleague who’s going through cancer and this is our way of trying to help.”

A giant squirrel helped to encourage participants to make it through the final straight and has become a regular sight at Race for Life events across the region.

Beneath the costume, Bob Faulkner from Windsor said: “I’ve been doing Race for Life for the past six or seven years. I lost my dad to pancreatic cancer and decided to support the event. Now I go all over the country volunteering at as many races as I can.”

Every year, 1,100 people are diagnosed with cancer in Aylesbury’s region.

The charity’s analysis shows one in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime.

Throughout the country Cancer Research puts on 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events to fund research schemes.

Claire Edgerton, event manager, said: “We are always proud to bring a sea of pink returning to Waddesdon Manor. It’s great to see such a brilliant turn out for this year’s new time and adapted route that allowed participants to see the manor in all its glory as they reached the half way mark.

“The participants never fail to make us smile by dressing up and really embracing the event, whilst also remembering the importance of why we Race for Life and thinking of those we may have lost along the way.

“But we’d like to thank everyone for helping Cancer Research UK make a difference by making new discoveries, driving progress and bringing hope to everyone affected.”

To enter a future race for life people can visit the event website here.

Elisa Mitchell, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Bucks added: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part in Race for Life Aylesbury.

“Life-saving research is being funded right now thanks to our supporters who fundraise.

"The atmosphere at Race for Life Aylesbury was hugely moving- full of emotion, courage, tears and laughter as people celebrated the lives of those dear to them who have survived cancer and remembered loved ones lost to the disease.

“Now we’re asking everyone who took part to return the money they’ve raised as soon as possible.

"Funds raised - whether it’s £10 or £100 will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, helping save more lives.”

Decked out for the big race

Runners came in a variety of shapes and sizes - One of the younger and furrier participants

Brenda Kelly, Mel Cox and Katrina Holyoake - This trio raised £500 for Cancer Research

The Tornadoes - The Tornadoes from Chinnor Rugby Club raised £1,000 in memory of a friend who recently passed away