Pictures: Historic seven-bedroom house just outside Aylesbury goes on the market

The detached property, on Aylesbury Road, Bierton, is advertised for sale on Zoopla.

As a former vicarage, overlooking the 13th century Church of St James the Great, the oldest parts of the property are believed to date back to the 13th century with major extensions carried out around the early 1900s.

There are three main reception rooms with high ceilings, picture rails, decorative coving and fireplaces.

The high ceilings are a particular feature throughout the property, and other character features include the high skirting boards, sash windows and 1930s-style panelled internal doors.

Arranged over four floors, the exceptional accommodation is in the region of 5,800sq ft, with a lower ground floor/basement offering excellent potential for various uses.

The ground floor includes a generous hallway with sweeping staircase and access to the principal reception rooms.

The spacious theme continues on the first floor, which offers a master bedroom, three further bedrooms, two bathrooms and a cloakroom.

On the second floor, there are three further bedrooms and access to a large attic storage room which has potential for conversion to further accommodation.

Outside, the front is accessed via a carriageway in-and-out drive on to block-paved off-street parking for about six cars.

There is a brick wall to the front and side with pillars providing the opportunity to add gated access, flowerbed borders and a pillared porch providing access to the main front door.

The 100ft x 70ft rear garden is enclosed by a brick wall to the sides and timber fencing to the rear.

The south-east-facing garden is mainly laid to lawn with well-stocked borders, paths and patio areas, and is bordered by mature trees providing good levels of privacy, while a break in the treeline exposes far-reaching views across farmland towards Wendover Woods.

This house is offered for sale by Cesare & Co.

