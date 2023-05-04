Pictures: Historic family home in the heart of Winslow goes on the market for £695k

Listed for sale on Zoopla, the 17th-century three-bedroom house has immense character with extensive beamed accommodation and a shop with cellar and cloakroom. It has been lovingly restored by the current owners.A private door and passageway lead to the front door and thence to the kitchen/breakfast room, which is well fitted including dishwasher, Smeg fridge/freezer, range cooker, Belfast sink, larder, utility room and cloakroom with WC.In the centre of the house is a beamed sitting room with a superb inglenook fireplace.Beyond is a shop with wooden floorboards, ceiling beams and a glazed door to the High Street. Below are a cloakroom with WC and cellarage.On the first floor is a landing and a fabulous sitting room with fine exposed timbers and an open brick period fireplace. A window overlooks the square. There is an adjacent double bedroom with wardrobes and an open fireplace..On the second floor, a staircase with fine original bannisters leads to bedroom two with an open fireplace with cast-iron grate, beams and views over the period chimneys and roofs. Bedroom three has similar features and a great view of the square.There is a beautifully fitted family bathroom with a rolltop bath, wash basin and a walk-in shower with a rainfall head.Outside, there is a walled garden. The shop brings in a monthly income of £690 plus electricity costs and a share of the insurance.