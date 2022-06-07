Pictures: Fun in the sun at Celebrate Buckingham Day

This was just the second Celebrate Buckingham Day to held, but Buckingham Town Council now plans to make it an annual event, after overwhelming positive feedback.

Designed to bring residents together while celebrating the range of voluntary organisations that serve the town and help them raise funds and recruit volunteers, the day also included the Buckingham Society’s annual Civic Day event and awards.

Up to 1,000 people attended this year’s Celebrate Buckingham Day, which took place under blue skies in the paddock in Bourton Park on Thursday, June 2.

Entertainment was provided by the Winslow Concert Band, Brackley Morris Men and the ever-enthusiastic Buckingham Ukulele Group.

The town council had also arranged bouncy castles, a face painter, a doodle artist, food vans and the giant deck chair.

As the event kicked off a long weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the Town Crier gave a formal proclamation followed by a speech from the town mayor, Margaret Gateley.

The Jubilee Dress Through the Ages fancy dress contest produced seven winners from three categories, who received prizes sponsored by local traders.

Bard of Buckingham Sami Tite performed pieces from their repertoire, including the poem they performed at the Bardic Trial in October, and pieces themed around British history.

The Angling Association held a maggot racing competition, while the Buckingham Society ran a bowling for the pig stall (actually, bowling for butcher’s or supermarket voucher) and children threw wet sponges at pantomime characters from the Buckingham Pantomime Group in the stocks.

The 27 stalls were busy all day, with games including traditional bowls, a minibeast hunt and a lucky dip.

The Buckingham Society presented the Trader of the Year award for 2022 to Smith and Clay the butchers, with Leeder's Hardware as runner-up.

Lead councillor for the event, Robina Ahmed, said: “Celebrate Buckingham Day was an excellent start to the Jubilee weekend.

"A great turnout and festival atmosphere, accompanied by perfect weather, made it a fabulous day for the whole community.

"Thank you to all involved - from our lady mayor and town council to all the traders and volunteers, the musicians, dancers and artists, together we made it a day to remember.”

