Pictures: Fun for families at Buckingham Summer Club

Taking place at Lace Hill Community Centre and Buckingham Community Centre, each of the four two-hour sessions saw a variety of activities on offer in the main hall, including arts and crafts, face glitter, tattoos, Lego, dinosaurs, dressing up, funfair games and indoor football.

Each event also had a specialist offering their expertise free of charge with children’s sessions in the small hall, including karate with Michael Bruder of M.R.B Martial Arts, drama with Martin Boileau of Now and Then Theatre and physical activity sessions with Matt Ogle of S4A Sports, with James Pope performing magic tricks at the final session on August 31 at Buckingham Community Centre.

At the end of each session, each child could choose a brand new book, and each family was also given a takeaway bag with activities and ideas of things to do at home, plus a takeaway picnic snack bag.

There was also an additional event for children with special educational needs.

Free tea, coffee and squash were provided during the sessions, plus some healthy snacks for the children

There was also a craft stall manned by the National Trust at one of the sessions.

Started in 2019 by two Buckingham women, Sharon Crossman and Jill Townsend, Buckingham Summer Club is a small charity run entirely by volunteers, focused on providing free activities for children in Buckingham and surrounding areas.

For more information, see www.swancommunityhub.org.uk

