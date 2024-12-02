Pictures from first rehearsal week for Aylesbury's marquee pantomime featuring Netflix star

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre has released pictures from the first week of rehearsals for its upcoming pantomime performances.

On Friday (29 November), images of the cast taking on The Further Adventures of Peter Pan: The Return of Captain Hook were released to the public. Among them is this year’s star performer, Bradley Riches, best-known for appearing in Netflix megahit Heartstopper, can be seen.

Starting on Friday (6 December), Aylesbury’s marquee venue will be hosting a month’s worth of pantomime performances. Audiences last chance to see this year’s pantomime will be 5 January, 2025.

For over week cast members have been blocking scenes, practicing high energy dance routines, rehearsing songs and learning circus and acrobatic stunts.

This year’s panto has been described as a sequel to the best-known Peter Pan story. As well as Riches in the title role, the cast includes: Aylesbury pantomime regular Andy Collins as Smee, Mark Moraghan, a veteran television actor as the dastardly Captain Hook. Completing the main cast are Leanne Garretty as Tinker Bell, Maeve Byrne playing Emily Darling, and Emma Jay Thomas playing Ethel Mermaid.

Captain Hook’s crew of ‘nitwits’ features: Tristan Crabtree, Jack Robbins and Shane Hampden, alongside ensemble members Charlotte Day, Molly Lewin, Jessie May-Simmons, Charlie Vincent and Ryan Webb, who will be joined by junior performers from Allstars Academy and the Castielli School of Dance.

Chris Nelson is directing the Christmas showcase in Aylesbury for a 10th time. He said: “We’ve made incredible progress in just a few days. The energy in the room has been palpable and a lot of fun has been had, which we can’t wait to get the audience involved in. No spoilers, but this year’s show has some belters in the song department, and some favourite elements are returning with a new twist – keep your eyes peeled!”

Also the theatre has revealed work has begun on over 90 costumes, including 21 pirate hats, 2 magic wands, a spooky outfit and a total of 9 animal costumes for audiences to spot. Daisy Ivan and Nella Guess are in charge of this year’s designs.