Pictures from Aylesbury's Soapbox Derby 2024 with shark cars and Pixar inspired vehicles

On Father’s Day (16 June), families and friends raced their homemade vehicles down a track in town.

Racers had to navigate a 95m tarmac course in Aylesbury’s Whitehill Park to see who could make it down the fastest.

A strong crowd of families gathered to cheer on the karters as they competed across three heats.

Those who attended the free event were treated to a wide range of creative designs including a woolly sheep by Animal Antiks, a vehicle resembling Lightning McQueen from Pixar’s Cars from Impact Signs and a stealthy shark by Team Shark Attack.

Winners received certificates, medals and trophies which were awarded by Aylesbury Mayor, Councillor Alan Sherwell and Deputy Mayor, Councillor Nidhi Mehta.

Aylesbury Town Council has revealed the winners in each category:

-Seniors top three: 1st Florence and the Mechanics, 2nd Animal Antiks and 3rd Blazin’ Impact Signs.

-Juniors top three: 1st Inferno Racing Team, 2nd Tractor Boys and 3rd Age Youth.

-Best Looking Kart top three (voted for by the crowd): 1st Shark Attack, 2nd Animal Antiks and 3rd Inferno Racing Team.

DJ Dan Blaze hosted the event, making plenty of dad jokes whilst keeping spectators entertained with dancing competitions.

Activity zones were set up around the racetrack with HW Drums allowing people to try their hand at drumming, facepainting by Zoomania, and other games from the mayor’s charity of the year, Pace. There was also giant bubbles, lego Soapbox races, crafts from Queens Park Arts Centre, performances from Unbound Theatre, and food provided by local vendors.

A quiet zone was set up for small children who need a break from the hustle and bustle of the races, with hand talking. It provided a calm space for the neurodiverse community to take a break from the event if needed.

Aylesbury Town Council says it will offer this option at all of its events as part of its commitment to hosting Fair4All events.

Royal Buckinghamshire Hospital provided parking space for the event, BORG 4x4 kept order in the car park Lord’s Building Merchants and FCC supplied materials for karts and Michael Anthony Estate Agents sponsored the event.

