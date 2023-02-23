Pictures: Four-bed village home with three receptions and potential to extend goes on the market near Aylesbury

Set back from the road, the well-presented four bedroom family home, offers an abundance of flexible living accommodation and has been updated over the years by the current owners, whilst still retaining many period features.The property boasts a welcoming entrance with quarry floor tiles, a cosy living room with a beautiful bay window, feature fireplace and wooden flooring. A downstairs WC is situated under the stairs, and there is also a breakfast room, kitchen, dining room and additional reception room. All the rooms are of generous proportions and there is a nice flow within.The upper level features a newly decorated family bathroom with a P-shaped bath and shower attachment.The four bedrooms are all tastefully decorated and offer comfortable space.Externally there is a driveway offering off-street parking for several cars, garage, private rear garden and an external storage/utility room.The property also has scope to extend, subject to planning permission.