Plenty of famous faces joined 160,000 fans flocking to the iconic racetrack near Milton Keynes.
Spotting the celebs at the British Grand Prix is almost as big a part of Silverstone tradition as the race itself.
Brad Pitt, Javier Bardem, Eddie Hearn, Mike Tindall, plus professional footballers and other celebrities all watched on.
Here’s just a few of the famous faces among the record crowd who flocked to the circuit at the Northants-Bucks border yesterday (7 July).
1. Some of the famous faces at yesterday's British Grand Prix
Javier Bardem, Brad Pitt, Jeremy Clarkson, and Leah Williamson. Photos from Kirsty EdmondsPhoto: Kirsty Edmonds
2. Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn
The famous promoter and sports fanatic was at Silverstone, photo from Kirsty EdmondsPhoto: Kirsty Edmonds
3. Former Rugby Union player Mike Tindall
The former England captain at the Grand Prix, photo fromPhoto: Kirsty Edmonds
4. Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt
The Oscar winner is set to star in a Formula One movie. Photo from Kirsty EdmondsPhoto: Kirsty Edmonds