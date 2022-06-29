Pictures: Family fun in the sun at the Buckingham Carnival

About 1,800 people flocked to enjoy the amazing array of entertainment on offer at Embleton Way on Saturday, June 25, with attractions including a climbing wall, a big wheel, inflatables and rides, as well as traditional games for kids.

Organiser Lionel Weston said: “It was good, it was absolutely brilliantly sunny, there was a bit of a breeze, and to see so many people having a lovely time was good.

“It was very well attended and it was enjoyed by everybody. To me the day was lovely because so many people were able to come and join in things.”

Sadly, Lionel had had no luck in getting adult teams to sign up to take part in walking or running races – despite contacting every running club in the area.

But children flocked to join in two hours of free organised games in the arena, including running races, space hopper races, ski races, skipping and limbo.

“It was a big event and plenty of people came and visibly enjoyed it in a very safe atmosphere,” said Lionel.

The event was devised as a fundraiser for Cancer Research UK and, at the end of the day, about 40 people took part in the Lanterns of Light Parade, in memory of loved ones lost or living with the disease.

Lionel said: “I felt it was essential for us to wind down and remember why it was we were doing that. Some people clearly felt they just wanted to spend time and remember somebody they’d lost.

“It was very moving, with a little bit of poetry and live music, just for 10 or 12 minutes, and then we walked round the track silently, holding lanterns – just round the field, but even so it felt special.”

