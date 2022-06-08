Pictures: Dancing in the street as Buckingham hosts Music in the Market

Families brought chairs and picnics to enjoy the live music on Friday, June 3, at the event which this year formed part of the town’s Jubilee celebrations.

Opening the event, Mayor of Buckingham Margaret Gateley said: “Thanks to Buckingham Acoustic Club and all our fantastic local performers, it’s amazing to have this vibrant event back in the heart of our town.”

After a brief spell of rain, the audience stayed late into the night to listen and boogie along to the music.

More music was provided by the talented local musicians Udo Dölz, Crazy Heart, Safari Boots, Mike Weston, Fraser & Toots, Ukesnaile, Brothers Homebrew and 60s Jukebox.

The final act Muz N Jenks, playing with musicians from Mud II and Bay City Rollers, finished the night with a rousing set of ’70s and ’80s classics that got everyone up on their feet.

1. Music in the Market Children enjoy the music

2. Music in the Market Children dancing

3. Music in the Market Crazy Heart

4. Music in the Market Ukesnaile