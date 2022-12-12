There was a fantastic turnout, despite the cold weather, as this year’s Film-themed event took to the streets of Buckingham on Saturday

Crowds of people thronged Buckingham town centre for a cold and frosty Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 10.

The event saw more than 30 floats travel through town centre decorated on the theme of Films, including The Polar Express, Cinderella, Harry Potter, The Grinch, Alice in Wonderland and Elf.

Mayor of Buckingham Margaret Gateley and mace bearer Terry Bloomfield headed up the parade in a stagecoach led by The Devil’s Horsemen stunt team.

The floats were judged before the parade commenced, by a panel of three judges – Buckingham MP Greg Smith, University of Buckingham vice-chancellor James Tooley and Buckingham resident and charity fundraiser Lionel Weston.

The Best In Parade prize went to George Granville Academy. The winning float was Field House Day Nursery, runner-up Bourton Meadow Academy, 3rd Buckingham Young Farmers.

St Edmund’s Church came 1st in Adult Walkers, with runner-up the Friends of Buckingham Library.

1st Maids Moreton Scouts won the Junior Walkers category, with runner-up Buckingham Community Pantomime.

Commendations went to ATC Buckingham, Ian Beckett Aerials, Buckingham RUFC Juniors, The Sealed Knot, Paragon Tool Hire and BART the community bus.

Chair of the Buckingham Christmas Parade committee, Howard Mordue, said: “On a very cold morning, it was great to see so many turn out to support the 37th Christmas Parade.

"The theme of Films was wonderfully interpreted by many of the 36 entrants. The judges told me they had a wonderful but difficult time in selecting the winners.

“The event is organised by the Parade Committee and generously supported by Buckingham Town Council.

“Next Year's parade is on December 16 2023 and the theme will be announced early next year. We look forward to seeing you there.”

The winners of the Best Dressed Shop Window competition were also announced on the day, with 1st prize going to the Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity Shop, 2nd Pasha on Well Street, 3rd Meadow Row Flowers.

Best Dressed Restaurant/Pub was won by the Larder Café, 2nd Prego, 3rd Cornwall’s Place Kitchen.

Buckingham Christmas Parade Greg Smith MP hands 1st prize to Field House Day Nursery

Buckingham Christmas Parade Paragon Tool Hire were commended for their float themed on The Grinch

Buckingham Christmas Parade An Elf-themed float

Buckingham Christmas Parade The Friends of Bourton Meadow with their 101 Dalmations-themed float