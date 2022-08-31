Pictures: Bumper success for returning Winslow Show

Visitors trooped in from as soon as the gates opened, and kept on arriving throughout the day, with an estimated 7,000 visitors enjoying a fantastic day of family fun at this year’s show.

Attractions included more than 60 stalls, an array of local artists and artisans in the crafts marquee, children’s funfair, livestock displays and traditional family entertainment.

Highlights of the day included the pedigree and novelty dog show, with dog owners taking part in over 20 different classes.

Best in Show for the novelty classes was won by Jemima with Pebble, and Reserve Best in Show was Holly with Scout.

More than 50 vintage and classic cars joined the Wheels in Winslow car display, organised by the Lions Club of Winslow.

Local bands Freddie’s Barnet and Four Candles entertained the crowds with live music, and entertainer and magician Juggling John captivated children and parents alike.

AEJ & FJ Claridge won overall Show Champion for their pair of ewe lambs in the Sheep competition, with P Bodily and D McGarry winning Reserve Champions with their ram lamb

Dr Paul Gillett won the Wheels in Winslow Best Vehicle in Show with a 1965 Gordon Keeble.

Chairman of the Winslow Show Association, Dean White, said: “Winslow Show is a great opportunity to bring people and the community together for a fun-filled family day out.

"Today we saw a huge crowd and people demonstrated just how well loved Winslow Show is.

"We’re so grateful for everyone’s support and all our wonderful volunteers, including the Fremantle Cadets, Winslow Lions Club, Winslow Rotary Club, Buckingham & Winslow District Scouts and Edgcott & Winslow Young Farmers.”

Jemima with Pebble, Best in Show in the Novelty Dog Show

Dr Paul Gillett won Best Vehicle in Show with a 1965 Gordon Keeble

The Age UK tea tent

The bustling showground