Pictures: Buckingham boogies as BandJam rocks town centre

BandJam is a free live music festival, organised by Lee Maloney from the New Inn Pub, and supported by Buckingham Town Council.

The line-up is chosen by Lee, and feedback on the ground was that the music was better than ever.

The event started with 60s Jukebox and by early evening the town centre was packed with music fans dancing and enjoying themselves.

Local bands on the line-up also included BandJam newcomers Krissy Matthews, Steve Winch and the Inception, Brothers Homebrew, Bom Notes and Identity Crisis, alongside old favourites including The Reformers performing mash-up hits and pop reggae band Big Head.

Twisted Echo were a crowd favourite, getting everyone dancing to covers from Toploader to Nirvana, and the night finished with notorious Buckingham ‘Oi’ band Liquid Stone.

Chair of Buckingham Town Council’s Town Centre & Events Committee, Robin Stuchbury, said: “Firstly, I’d like to thank Lee Maloney, from the New Inn Pub, who arranged all the bands and music throughout the day, and Strawberry Fields, the stage team.

"I’d also like to say a special thanks to the town council staff and councillors who worked through the day maintaining the event and looking after everyone, including the security.

"But most importantly, thank you to everyone who came along, it was great to see families together enjoying this community celebration.

"This event is organised by BandJam group to be a public celebration. We look forward to helping to plan the next one.”

