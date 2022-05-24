Pictures: Aylesbury care home celebrates return to normality with vintage and classic car show

People living at Bartlett’s Residential Care Home in Stone, and their families, were treated to a classic and vintage car display on Saturday (24 May).

Car owners were happy to discuss their old school vehicles at the afternoon event outside the care home.

Kavita Salhotra, people innovation manager at Bartlett, said: “Our residents loved talking to the car owners, finding out more about the performance and make of the various different vehicles brought along.

"Families and staff enjoyed ice cream, cakes, teas and coffees.

"Best of all, the weather was just right for the event.

"It was so lovely to see children playing and family members having a good time with their loved ones.

"After a long time, life looks normal again.”

In total 12 vehicles from the local area were driven into Bartlett’s grounds, by helpful locals and car lovers who have helped out at previous Bartlett events.

1. MCBHnews-24-05-2022-retro car 2-CENTupload Residents got to look inside the vehicles Photo: Bartlett's Care Home Photo Sales

2. MCBHnews-24-05-2022-Retro cars 3-CENTupload The set-up for Saturday's event Photo: Bartlett's Care Home Photo Sales

3. MCBHnews-24-05-2022-retro cars 5-CENTupload Lots of families attended the event, visiting their loved ones. Photo: Bartlett's Care Home Photo Sales

4. MCBHnews-14-03-2022-retro cars 4-CENupload Residents stepping up for a close inspection. Photo: Bartlett's Care Home Photo Sales