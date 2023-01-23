Pictures: 600th anniversary celebrations commence for Buckingham’s Royal Latin School

The school began its year of celebrations with an event at the Chantry Chapel

The Royal Latin School launched its 600th anniversary celebrations on Wednesday, January 18, with a drop-in coffee morning at the Chantry Chapel – Buckingham’s oldest building and the school’s first home when it opened in 1423.

A TV crew from BBC South Today filmed the event, where tea, coffee and cakes were served by the students, along with talks, music and drama performances.

Six Year 8 students dressed as ‘Six Poor Boys’ represented the first pupils of the Latin School in 1423, and six Year 12 students dressed as the six founders of the Royal Latin School – Matthew de Stratton, John Barton, John Ruding, Alexander Denton, Gabriel Newton and Lady Margaret Verney.

Headteacher David Hudson signed the 2023 Visitor Book, which every guest to the school this year will be invited to sign for the archives.

Mr Hudson said: “The Royal Latin has an extraordinary story of survival and resilience to tell, and we look forward to sharing it with the community throughout the year.

"I am so grateful to the parents, students, staff and alumni who continue to devote their time and energy to make the school everything it is today.

"I also want to convey my sincere thanks to the National Trust, for so enthusiastically listening to our ideas for 2023, and for allowing us to use the Chantry Chapel to launch our special year.

"I feel truly honoured and humbled to be leading the Royal Latin at this significant point in its history.”

The school also held launch assemblies, where each student received a special-edition 600th anniversary badge.The school has special events lined up for each month of its anniversary year, with a calendar of events available at www.royallatin.org/600years

Royal Latin School 600th Aniversary celebrations Year 8 students dressed as Six Poor Boys, the first pupils of the Latin School in 1423, and Year 12 students dressed as the school's six founders

Royal Latin School 600th Anniversary celebrations A BBC TV crew filming in the Chantry Chapel

Royal Latin School 600th Aniversary celebrations The RLS anniversary flag flying at The Old Gaol last week

Royal Latin School 600th Aniversary celebrations Headteacher David Hudson signs the 2023 visitor book