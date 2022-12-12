Many runners braved the frozen conditions to complete the Christmas run

Hundreds of brave souls in Aylesbury completed the Santa Dash run to raise funds for local causes.

Each year, the famous local charity, the Florence Nightingale Hospice, holds a festive fundraiser with money going towards supporting its services.

Participants can complete the five kilometre run from the Aylesbury campus of Buckinghamshire New University in whatever manner they want.

There was also an option to complete a shorter 2.5 kilometre distance.

People can target personal bests or stroll around the circular route with festive friends.

The charity has confirmed over 250 runners completed this year’s event which took place on Sunday (11 December).

Running in yesterday’s weather was no mean feat, the temperature was -1C when competitors lined up on the start line.

Every runner received their very own santa hat, a medal and mince pie.

Bill Richards, community and events fundraiser for Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity, said: “Santa Dash is the perfect festive event for the whole family.”

Money each entrant contributed goes towards funding the services at Florence Nightingale Hospice.

Last year, £1,500 was raised by competitors at the event which relies on a host of volunteers to operate safely.

Staff at the hospice support patients at Stoke Mandeville Hospital and in people’s homes across Aylesbury and wider county of Buckinghamshire.

People are given palliative and end-of-life care support, while families are also supported through the process.

Services offered by the charity include additional nurses for the In-Patient Unit, the only bedded unit in Buckinghamshire, to enable them to deliver dedicated, individual care to patients and loved ones.

Also within the Hospice building the charity commissions the day hospice service which offers physical, therapeutic and emotional support to people who have been diagnosed with a live-limiting illness, but who are currently able to live independently at home.

More details on the charity and the event can be found on the Florence Nightingale Hospice website here.

