Piano, linen chest and family portraits up for sale at auction of items from National Trust property Claydon House

An auction of items that belong to National Trust property Claydon House is taking place next month.

Humbert & Ellis Auctioneers, who are based in Towcester will be selling some of the residual contents of the property at the request of the Verney family.

Some of the items from Claydon House that are being auctioned off - an estate linen cupboard

Among the items going under the hammer are 16th century and later portraits, furniture including an ‘estate’ linen chest and boudoir-grand piano, books, prints, glassware, dinner services, miniature portraits and objét d’art.

Auctioneer Jonathan Humbert said: "Everyone loves it when a big country house has a clear out and some of these items would have been at Claydon for centuries.

"There really is something for everyone - from small ceramic items up to the largest linen cupboard I’ve ever seen and plenty in between including a beautiful and impressive portrait of Harriet, wife of George Verney as painted by The Hon John Collier."

The sale takes place at Humbert & Ellis Auctioneers Ltd on Thursday November 7 at 11am.

Some of the items being auctioned off at Claydon House - a portrait of Harriet, wife of George Verney

An illustrated catalogue available at www.the-saleroom.com/humbertellis