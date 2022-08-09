Tring Local History Museum has announced the winner of its Life in Tring photography competition in partnership with Cala Homes.

Gerald Golding won the contest for his work which ‘captured the spirit of Tring Park’ with an image of a child walking through a tree-lined path.

Residents were encouraged to share their snapshots showing life in the Chiltern Hills in 2022.

Society Chairman of the Tring Local History Museum, Tim Amsden (left) with winner Gerald Golding and Cala representative, Stala Thomson.

The contest saw three local photographers have their work shown in Tring Local History Museum in Brook Street in June and July

Gerald’s winning entry will be featured in the museum for residents to view. He also received a £200 voucher to continue his passion for photography from homebuilder Cala Homes.

Stala Thomson, Sales and Marketing Director at Cala Homes (Chiltern), thanked everyone who submitted pieces for the completion and congratulated Gerald on his win.

Pictured: Gerald's winning entry

Stala said: “A lot of the entries portrayed elements Tring is well known for, such as its rich heritage and

history and surrounding nature.”

Tim Amsden, Society Chairman at Tring Local History Museum, said: “We’re proud of our role in Tring’s history as we share with locals and visitors our heritage and the important families and individuals who have lived and worked in Tring.”

Tim added: “This photography competition was an excellent opportunity to see how locals see Tring through their camera lens.