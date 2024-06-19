Photographer brilliantly captures Red Arrows flying over Aylesbury on King Charles III's birthday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A photographer in Aylesbury managed to capture some of the Red Arrow aircrafts flying across England to celebrate the King’s birthday.

During the scheduled flypast around the south of England to celebrate King Charles III’s birthday, local photographer, Rupert Anson, captured a handful of the military machines as they flew over Aylesbury.

On Saturday (15 June), Rupert saw the aircrafts in Bierton as they were heading towards the RAF Halton base as the servicemen headed further north as part of its planned birthday flypast.

To celebrate the King’s 75th birthday 34 RAF aircrafts took to the skies, completing a special display for the Royal family at Buckingham Palace. They left jet trails of red, white, and blue colours as the Royal Family watched on from a balcony.

The RAF flying over Aylesbury, photo from Rupert Anson

As part of the specially-arranged display giant Chinook helicopters led the way aircrafts from many divisions of the air service taking part.

Aylesbury was one of the last locations on the military flypast, which finished up in Lincolnshire soon after.

Eight different RAF bases were involved in the operation, which used 15 Squadrons, a majority of which were involved in D-Day 80 years ago.

For the King’s display the RAF used a variety of different air machines, including helicopters, transport vehicles, air-to-air refuelling crafts, and fast jet combat aircrafts.

A Trooping the Colour parade was held at the palace to mark the occasion. Over 1,400 officers and soldiers were involved alongside 200 horses and over 400 musicians.