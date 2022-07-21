Pet lovers on mission to walk 150 miles and raise funds for Wing Animal Rescue

Jess Kingwell, 34, and Megan Dean, 35 – along with their pooches Maisie, Lady and Shadow – are on a mission to boost funds for an "amazing" volunteer who helps unloved pets find good homes.

The duo are supporting Wing resident, Vicky Day, who takes in unwanted cats, dogs, kittens and puppies, and cares for them until they have a full bill of health.

Megan and Jess told the LBO: "Vicky fostered Megan’s dog Maisie after she was rescued from a puppy farm whilst pregnant with eight pups.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maisie, and right, one of the routes walked by Megan, Jess and their canines. Images: Megan Dean.

"Maisie gave birth to them whilst in Vicky’s care, and after a lot of TLC (she was very nervous), she was ready to be adopted.

"That’s when she went to live with Megan, and Jess adopted one of Maisie’s babies, Lady.

"We all want to give something back to the incredible Vicky!"

The determined duo are hoping to encourage funds towards the animal rescue's JustGiving page, which currently totals £660.

Maisie. Image: Megan Dean.

All money raised will go towards veterinary care - some animals need to be neutered, microchipped and treated for fleas and worms - while additional equipment, food and formula milk can also be needed.

Vicky, 78, said: "I have been caring for animals all my life. My parents weren’t too pleased when I took in rabbits and cats, but I persevered. Then my husband had to cope!

"I have fostered for various charities and still do if I’m asked, but I have always done my bit on the side.

"I am limited by my age now, and the cost of everything, but still have two or three cats and some kittens to look after before I can find a home for them.

Maisie, Lady (all tan), Jess’s other dog, Shadow (black). Image: Megan Dean.

"There seems to be a constant flow of kittens at this time of year, as well as the odd puppy, and pregnant mum-cat."

She added: "It’s a great relief not to have to worry about the bills. Thank you so much to all my supporters, especially to Megan and Jess who are walking 150 miles to raise money.

"I hope people will keep donating to my trust fund because the animals keep coming and so do the vets bills."

To donate, please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/winganimalrescue