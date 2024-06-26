Pet experts offer Aylesbury owners advice on how to keep your dog cool during a heatwave

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aylesbury is currently experiencing its hottest weather of the year, but all too often the heat can be a little much for our beloved canine companions.

The Met Office is expecting the high temperatures to remain until the weekend, and Aylesbury is in the midst of a mini-heatwave.

While the weather is sweltering, global pet product company, PetSafe, has shared some of its best advice on keeping your four-legged family members safe and cool when it starts to get hot. Here’s what its expert had to say:

Frosty cold treats

Ice cubes are back in, and experts say they're a fun way to help your pup beat the heat (National World/Adobe Stock)

In the past, dog owners have sometimes been warned against giving their pups ice cubes, for fear they would cause bloat - a serious stomach condition. However, it appears ice cubes are back in, with even the Blue Cross saying there is no evidence linking the two.

“In response to misinformation about dogs and ice cubes, we’re advising owners that whilst they may not be the quickest way to keep our pups cool in the heat, they will certainly provide a lovely refreshing treat,” PetSafe’s Rob Steele said. “But it’s always a good idea to keep a keen eye on them whilst they lick and chew.”

It was important to make sure any ice you gave them was an appropriate size for your dog, he continued. “Don’t give your bijou breed a big ice cube as they can pose a choking risk. In such instances, it’s better to give him smaller cubes or even ice shavings - this is also helpful for those dogs that eat quickly.”

You can even have some fun with it, he added. “To make ice cubes even tastier, add some pet-friendly peanut butter, salmon, lean chicken, or tuna to the ice cube tray, along with the water.” Freezer toys were another great way to help keep dogs cool and mentally stimulated when it is hot, Steele said, and many can also be filled with wet food before freezing, “for a slow feed to savour on a warm sunny day.”

“Another way to bust your pup’s boredom and reduce any discomfort in the heat is by filling a bowl with some low-sodium meat stock scattered with a few treats, then freezing it to make an ice lick. Frozen carrots and apple slices also provide a tasty, healthy, and refreshing snack - just remove any seeds and the core.”

Make sure your pup stays hydrated

As temperatures begin to climb, Steele says it’s important to make sure that there is always a bowl of fresh drinking water available for your dog.

You can even add ice cubes to help keep it chilled, he said, and it may actually encourage your pup to drink more. On a similar note, pet water fountains - like those made by PetSafe - were another really effective way to encourage reluctant drinkers to stay hydrated, “thanks to their bubbling flow”.