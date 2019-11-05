Persimmon Homes donate £1,000 to Cheddington Village Hall restoration

Persimmon Homes Midlands sales director Claire Dearsley presents Community Champions funding to Cheddington Village Hall

The popular community hub was awarded the grant as part of the Persimmon Homes Midlands Community Champions scheme.

The match-funding scheme seeks to support groups and charities working to improve the quality of life or environment across the region.

Cheddington Village Hall is used by a wide range of people/organisations of all ages for a wide range of activities, including badminton, karate, amateur dramatics, yoga, ballet, weddings, parties and religious celebrations.

Following a recent refurbishment of the venue, it became apparent that the side room chairs in the venue were showing signs of wear and became impossible to clean.

The funding will go towards the cost of reupholstering the chairs, allowing people hiring the hall to benefit from having clean, comfortable chairs which are fit for purpose.

Claire Dearsley, sales director at Persimmon Homes Midlands, said: “This month’s winner is an integral part of the local community. The hall clearly provides a valuable meeting place for local community projects, classes and social events. Therefore, we were delighted to name them as our Community Champions.

“If people have been unsuccessful in their Community Champions application, we urge them to visit the Persimmon Homes website and try again. Hopefully they will become our next winner.”

Community Champions offers donations of up to £1,000 to local UK groups and charities which have already raised vital funds themselves. These grants are awarded across Persimmon’s 32 regional businesses.