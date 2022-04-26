People in Aylesbury Vale will get council tax rebates from next week

Bucks Council has announced that tax rebate payments of £150 will begin next week on Monday (2 May).

Residents living in homes under Council Tax bands A to D will receive the money, which is part of a government scheme to offset rising energy costs.

Bucks Council is also supporting people living in homes categorised between band E to H who may receive benefits such as Employment and Support Allowance under its own scheme.

Eligible residents who pay Council Tax via direct debit, should receive the £150 in their bank accounts automatically, the local authority says.

Anybody paying Council Tax using a different method will be contacted by a local authority official to discuss how to claim the money.

Via Bucks Council’s ‘Helping Hand’ scheme citizens who meet additional criteria could receive an extra £25.

Bucks Council Leader Martin Tett said: “We wanted to go above and beyond the national scheme to offer extra support to Bucks residents, hence designing our own scheme under our ‘Helping Hand’ programme.

"This means we can offer additional payments to a wider number of residents.

“We’ve taken an approach here in Buckinghamshire to get this money out as quickly as possible, avoiding lengthy application or means testing processes.

"We want as many people in need as possible to be able to access this cash at a time it’s really needed, hence linking our own scheme to those already in receipt of certain benefits.

“Overall, we hope around half of all Buckinghamshire households will be able to claim payments under these schemes, which I hope will make a difference.

"I don’t lose sight of how squeezed household bills are at the moment so please reach out and access support if you are worried about money and the cost of living, whether you qualify for these schemes or not.

"Our Helping Hand programme is there to offer help and support to all residents who need it.”