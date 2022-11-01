Pensioner killed after collision with bus in Aylesbury town centre confirm police

Thames Valley Police has now confirmed that a pensioner was involved in a fatal collision with a bus in Aylesbury town centre yesterday (31 October).

This afternoon the police force confirmed that a man in his 80s died as a result of the incident.

At around 4pm yesterday, witnesses alerted the authorities to the collision at Aylesbury bus station by Great Western Street.

Aylesbury bus station was closed by the police, photo from Red Eagle Buses

The pedestrian, suffered serious injuries. He was given emergency treatment, but sadly died at the scene, Thames Valley Police has confirmed.

The man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers, Thames Valley Police adds.

No arrests were made in the immediate aftermath of yesterday’s clash.

A large number of police officers cordoned off the area and temporarily closed the depot so the area could be made safe.

By 4:30pm buses were no longer using the station and motorists were being advised to avoid Aylesbury town centre.

Roads were reopened late last night, while the bus station is operating as normal again today.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Naomi Hames, of Thames Valley Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Sadly a man has died following this collision. Our thoughts remain with the man’s family at this difficult time.

“We are conducting an investigation and would appeal for any witnesses to this incident who have not already come forward to please call 101 quoting reference 43220490355.