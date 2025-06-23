Pensioner had purse stolen while shopping at supermarket say police investigating attempted fraud in Princes Risborough
The victim, in her seventies, had been shopping at the Tesco store in the town at around 3.15pm on Friday June 6.
Shortly after paying for her shopping and leaving the store, the victim received notifications on her phone of three failed pin attempts on one of her bank cards at an ATM less than a mile away.
She then cancelled the cards, before noticing that her purse was missing from her bag.
Police investigating the incident say attempts to use the victim’s card were made at a cashpoint outside the Co-Op store on Bell Street, and that the suspect had attempted to withdraw £250.
Investigating officer Detective Constable Sarah Lucas said: “I am releasing this image of a man who I believe may have vital information to assist this investigation.
“If this person is you, or you know who this is, I would ask you to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police, either via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250279968.”