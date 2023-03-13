Pensioner and dog suffer burns after mystery liquid squirted at them by suspicious men in Wendover

Police are appealing for information after a man and his dog were injured during an assault in Wendover.

The victim, a 68-year-old man, was walking his dog in Grenville Avenue between the junctions of Halton Lane and Carrington Crescent at about 6.30pm on Thursday, March 9.

As he approached Halton Lane, he noticed two men acting suspiciously. One of the men approached the victim and squirted liquid from a container into his eyes.

The two men then got into a dark-coloured Volkswagen Golf which was driven away towards Halton Lane.

The offenders were both wearing dark clothing and are described as about 6ft and 5ft 8ins tall.

The liquid caused burns and irritation to both the victim and his dog. The man had to attend hospital and the dog received emergency veterinary treatment.

It is yet to be established what the liquid is, but it is described as smelling like ammonia.

Thames Valley Police are appealing for information

Investigating officer, Police Constable Callum Mustion, said: “I am appealing to any witnesses or anyone with information to contact me as soon as possible.

“You can leave any information you have via our website or call 101, quoting the investigation number 43230106863.”

