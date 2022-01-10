Pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car in Tring

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car in Tring yesterday morning (Sunday, January 9).

Police were called just before 10.40am on Sunday to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Cow Lane, Tring.

The ambulance service were also called to the scene.

Stock image