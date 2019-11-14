Paul Facey charged with burglary and attempted theft of motor vehicle after Bicester Road 'incident'
Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, a man has been charged with numerous offences following an incident in Aylesbury.
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 10:26 am
Updated
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 10:27 am
Paul Facey, aged 44 of Clive Street, Cardiff was arrested on Saturday (9/11) and charged on Sunday (10/11) with burglary dwelling, attempted theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a bladed article.
It follows an incident on Saturday (9/11) at around 8pm in Bicester Road.
Facey is due to appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on 9 December.