Patient pooch Pip still looking for a loving new home after three years at Aylesbury RSPCA centre

A patient dog named Pip still looking for a loving new home after three years at the Aylesbury RSPCA centre.

The RSPCA has launched a fresh appeal to find a home for the pooch.

Pip has been staying at the Blackberry Farm Animal Centre since 2020.

Pip has been waiting three years for a new home

She has been waiting for three years for the right owner to come along, which represents one of the longest stays in the charity’s care scheme.

In the time the pointer has waited for a new owner, the world has seen a global pandemic, while the UK has had three prime ministers - and two monarchs. During this time she has also seen many of her friends go on to new homes - all while still waiting patiently for one to call her own.

Now six years old, Pip has waited half her life to be adopted.

Julie Allen, manager at Blackberry, said: “A lot can happen in three years - as the world has seen - but poor Pip is still waiting to start the next stage of her life.

She is currently residing at Blackberry Farm

“We just cannot believe that she is still with us. She is such an amazing dog with so much character.

“Once Pip knows you she is an absolute joy to be around. She is goofy and loves charging around after toys, and she absolutely loves a cuddle.

“Pip finds unexpected events startling which can include people suddenly appearing or making her jump. We have taught Pip routines around meeting new people. Because of this, Pip is looking for a home that is in a quiet, non-built up area with plenty of access to rural walks.

Pip has spent half her life in RSPCA care

“She needs people who can continue to support her and give her a safe environment, with plenty of space in which to build her confidence and to bring out her loving, playful nature in the home.”

Pip arrived at Blackberry in March 2021, having previously spent time at another RSPCA branch.

Julie added: “It was difficult to rehome her during the pandemic as we really needed her to meet potential owners but we were limited due to restrictions at the time.

“Since then, we have been working with our behaviour team so that we can be sure she will be going to the right home. She has quite specific rehoming needs - somewhere quiet, as the only dog and in an adult-only home or one where children are over the age of 16 - which is why we think it is taking so long to find the right home for her.

“She is a great dog and in the perfect home with the right owners, she will flourish.”

If you wish to adopt Pip you can access an application form online here, which can be sent emailed to the farm at [email protected]