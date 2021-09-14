Patient new owner needed for nervous golden oldie who's been with RSPCA in Aylesbury Vale for over a year

The RSPCA is appealing to find a home for senior dog Doris, who came into the charity’s care over a year ago after the death of her previous owner.

Ten-year-old Jack Russell cross Doris is being cared for at the RSPCA Blackberry Farm Animal Centre near Quainton.

The coronavirus lockdown made it more difficult to rehome Doris, who will need to meet her new owners multiple times, as this wasn’t possible during the pandemic. As a result she has now been in the charity’s care for over 14 months.

Once she knows you, Doris is always pleased to see you

The golden oldie has some behavioural issues and the staff at the centre have been working hard to build up her trust in people.

When Doris first came into their care, she was very nervous and unsure of handling. She would tense up whenever she was touched and would become quite aggressive.

But with the help of the behaviourist team, Doris has grown in confidence. She is full of character and, despite her senior years, she loves to go on long walks.

Blackberry Farm spokesman Paula Flitney said: “Once she gets to know you, Doris is a friendly girl who is happy to see you.

Doris is terrier cross who is full of character

“Now she is greeting people and is happy to engage on her own terms.

"Once you know her, her communication that she is uncomfortable is quite clear, so she needs owners who will be aware of this and give her a lot of time and space to settle in without putting any pressure on her whilst she is getting to know and trust them.

"Her new owners must be patient and understand a dog’s body language.

"Once they’ve mastered this, Doris will make an absolutely fantastic companion.”

Doris is an active little dog with bags of energy who will need experienced owners who can continue her training and build up her trust.

She would be best suited to an adult-only household and a home that does not have lots of visitors.